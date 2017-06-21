Get input on state rural affairs

Office of Community and Rural Affairs listen sessions will take place around the State of Indiana over the next several weeks.

OCRA is interested in hearing about rural Indiana’s current strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities. Feedback from attendees will be used to guide future OCRA programming and initiatives.

This will also be a great opportunity to meet and welcome Jodi Golden, who was recently appointed by Lt. Governor Crouch to serve as OCRA’s Executive Director.

A session wil be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Lawrenceburg Event Center- Double Tree Inn, 91 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg.

It will be facilitated by Ball State University. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP at http://www.in.gov/ocra/