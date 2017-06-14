Get Reds T-shirt and tickets if donate blood

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati invites blood donors and baseball fans alike to step up to the plate and donate blood during the 11th annual Reds Week blood drive, June 19 through June 24.

Individuals can donate blood, plasma or platelets at a Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Center during the weeklong promotion.

Each donor will receive a limited-edition Reds t-shirt and two tickets to an upcoming Reds game.

Hoxworth typically experiences a drop in blood donations during the summer months, and this decrease in donations accompanied by increased blood usage can be devastating to the area’s blood supply.

Due to the anticipated popularity of this event, appointments are highly encouraged.

Donors should call 1-513-451-0910 or visit www.hoxworth.org/reds to schedule their appointment.