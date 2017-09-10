Grandparents can find support

One Community One Family will present a Grandparent Café: For Caregivers, Led by caregivers with the theme Carving Out Time, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Milan Elementary School, 418 E. Carr St.

Join the group for café-style conversations that help: strengthen communication, enhance relationships, build resilience, boost support and knowledge, cope with stress and more. RSVP by Oct. 24, to ocof@onecommunityonefamily.org or 1-877-967-6263. Free childcare and meals provided.