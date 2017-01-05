Grants available for field trips to state parks

Educators interested in taking students, grades K-12, on field trips to an Indiana state park or state-managed lake in the 2017-2018 school year can receive financial help through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF).

The Discovering the Outdoors Field Trip Grant Program is for public, private, parochial or home-school educators, according to INRF director Jody Kress.

The maximum grant award is $250 per application.

“Part of our mission at the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation is to encourage educational programs of DNR,” Kress said. “The field trip grant program helps future generations understand the importance of preserving and protecting our natural heritage and resources.”

Applications are accepted from May 1 to June 30 prior to the school year for which the grant is requested. Applications must be postmarked no later than June 30.

Applicants will be notified by Aug. 1 regarding potential grant awards.

The grant application is at IN.gov/inrf/educate.html.

The INRF is accepting donations to the fund from individuals, businesses or anyone who supports the idea of getting kids outdoors.

Since the grant program’s inception in 2013, a total of 86 grants have been awarded, providing the opportunity for more than 5,600 students to visit state parks at less cost to the schools and students.