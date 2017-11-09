Grazing workshop planned for Moores Hill

The Hogan Creek Watershed Project along with Ripley and Dearborn County Soil & Water Conservation Districts would like to invite everyone to attend a Grazing Workshop Friday, Oct. 6, at Raisin’ Cain Again Restaurant at 16947 Manchester Street, Moores Hill.

The workshop will start at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude at 2 p.m. with registration beginning at 9 a.m.

Ron Lemenager, Purdue Beef Specialist, and Robert Zupancic, NRCS Grazing Specialist, will be our featured speakers. Discussion topics include Nutrition vs. Performance, Improving Herd - Genetics & Bull Selections, Pasture/Hay Renovation and Mixes, Low Stress Handling & Layouts, Rotational Grazing, and much more.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided thanks to sponsors.

Reservations to attend the workshop are required by Friday, Sept. 29. Call Ripley County SWCD office at 1-812-689-6410 ext. 3 or Dearborn County SWCD office at 1-812-926-2406 ext. 3 to make your reservation.