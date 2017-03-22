Greendale prepares for upcoming park board and BOW meetings

Agendas have been set for upcoming board of works and park board meetings in Greendale.

Board of works will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the city administration building, 500 Ridge Ave.

Agenda items include. Valley Woods substation, Oberting Road force main replacement, Valley Woods and Oberting Road culvert pipes, MGP Contract with SDRSD, TV gravity sewers lines area No. 5 and No. 6, Valley Woods substation – bid opening and any and all other matters that come before the board.

The City of Greendale Park Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the city administration building.

Agenda items include all Invoices and bills presented for payment, playground equipment, drainage at playground – Greendale Park, pool and concession stand any and all other matters that come before the board.

Meanwhile the City of Greendale Planning Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals will not meet March 27, due to lack of agenda items.