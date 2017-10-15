Greendale Redevelopment Board has full plate and then some

The City of Greendale Redevelopment Commission will meet Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 5:30 p.m. at 500 Ridge Ave.

Topics of discussion will be executive director report, updates on MGPI Project, South Redevelopment drainage project, and electrical substation.

Belleview/Ridge/Route 1 report, Community Crossings Grant-Urban Way Extension project update, North/South Flossie Drive extension update, St. Elizabeth Development, Kelsey Chevrolet Project, Giles Expansion project, Lischkge Relocation project and any other matters presented also will be discussed.