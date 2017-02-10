Health clinic welcomes doctor

The Volunteers in Medicine would like to welcome Dr. Eiler to the Board of Directors to serve as the Executive Medical Director of the Dearborn Clinic.

Eiler came to Lawrenceburg in 1979 and has remained heartily committed to the health and well-being of our community ever since. From establishing one of the associations that grew into the Partners in

Health, to serving as the Chief of Staff of Dearborn County Hospital, Eiler has shown his dedication time and time

again.

The Dearborn Clinic will serve Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland county residents, that have no health insurance and make under 275% of the poverty guidelines.

The clinic plans to offer medical, dental, and ophthalmology care, provided funding is available.

To become part of the medical or non-medical volunteer staff, go to DearbornClinic.com, click on How To Help and fill out a volunteer inquiry.