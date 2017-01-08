Hearing set on fishing rule changes

A public hearing on proposed changes for several fishing related rules is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17, in Plainfield.

The hearing starts at 6 p.m. at the Plainfield-Guilford Township Public Library, 1120 Stafford Road.

The most significant proposed changes are:

Increasing the statewide minimum size limit to 24 inches for Northern pike, and changing the statewide daily bag limit of three Northern pike to include no more than one per day longer than 30 inches. Hamilton Lake (Steuben County) would be the only exception to the statewide rule with a daily bag limit of six Northern pike and no minimum size limit, and no more than one Northern pike per day longer than 30 inches (312 IAC 9-7-5).

Removing the slot limit for largemouth bass on Shakamak State Park’s three lakes and four lakes on Hoosier National Forest in Perry County, making the largemouth bass size limit at those lakes the statewide limit of 14 inches (312 IAC 9-7-6).

Increasing the daily bag limit for lake trout taken in Lake Michigan and its tributaries to three per day instead of two (312 IAC 9-7-13).

Prohibiting the use of a cast net, seine or any other device used to collect bait extending from a dam downstream 500 yards, including the Ohio River. The rule’s purpose is to help prevent the spread of Asian carp into other aquatic systems with the misidentification of target bait species because some bait fish species look similar to Asian carp.

Requiring the tagging of setlines and trotlines that are left unattended in the Ohio River. The change would make the rule consistent with requirements for setlines and trotlines set on inland waters (312 IAC 9-7-2).

Public comments can be submitted to the Natural Resources Commission (NRC) at nrc.IN.gov/2377.htm. Click on “Comment on this rule” next to the FW Biennial Fisheries Amendments. Or mail comments to: Natural Resources Commission, Indiana Government Center North

100 N. Senate Ave., Room N103, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2200

The deadline for public comments is Friday, Aug. 18.

All comments sent to the NRC regarding these rule changes will be provided to Commission members and DNR staff and will be publicly disclosed and searchable on the internet and in a paper docket as part of the final report.

The final report with the request for final adoption is expected to be presented to the NRC at its September meeting.

Any rule changes approved by the NRC would not take effect until after final adoption and approval by the Attorney General’s Office and Governor’s Office. The approved permanent rule changes are not expected to take effect in 2017.