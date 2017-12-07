Help DNR monitor turkey production

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is asking for help from the public to monitor summer production of wild turkeys.

Volunteers will use a web-based survey to record wild turkey sightings during July and August to help provide information about annual turkey reproduction. This online system allows for broader coverage across the state and greater participation from the public.

The surveys provide useful estimates about annual production by hens and the survival of poults (young turkeys) through the summer brood-rearing period. Summer brood survival is generally the primary factor influencing wild turkey population trends. Information on summer brood survival is essential for sound turkey management.

Information gathered through the brood survey includes:

Average brood sizes (total number of hens and total number of poults).

Percentage of adult hens with poults.

Percentage of hens without poults.

Participants will be asked to report:

Number of hens and poults seen and the county the observation was made.

Adult hens without young.

The survey, and additional information, is at wildlife.IN.gov/8641.htm.