Help provide toys to military kids

Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree Inc. will once again join forces this year to make the holidays brighter for our military families with the nonprofit’s Holiday Toy Drive.

For the 11th consecutive year, Dollar Tree customers can purchase toys for military kids, easing the financial burdens that often accompany the holiday season for junior- and mid-grade (E1-E6) service members and their families.

Dollar Tree stores will have collection boxes available in which shoppers place their purchased toys, knowing they will be delivered to the children of our men and women in uniform. OperationHomefront.org also accepts online contributions for all of Operation Homefront’s programs to build strong, stable, and secure military families.