Helpline provides support to moms

The mission of the Indiana State Department of Health’s MOMS Helpline is to help reduce the infant mortality rate in Indiana by providing families with access to resources focused on improving the health of mothers and their children. Services include referrals for dental care and transportation to medical appointments, assistance with food and clothing needs, health insurance enrollment and education about child safety.

To learn more visit http://www.MomsHelpLine.isdh.in.gov or call 1-844-MCH-MOMS (1-844-624-6667).