Hoosiers may have claim with Cephalon

Attorney General Curtis Hill is encouraging Hoosiers who may be eligible to join and receive money from a $125 million multi-state settlement with the biopharmaceutical company Cephalon to file a claim before the April 13 deadline.

The settlement resolved anticompetitive conduct involving the drug Provigil – which contains the active ingredient modafinil and is used to treat adult patients with excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea and shift work disorder.

Hoosiers who purchased either brand-name Provigil or generic modafinal from June 24, 2006, to March 31, 2012, are eligible.

For more information or to obtain a claim form, visit StateAGProvigilSettlement.com or call 1-877-236-1413.