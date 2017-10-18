Hospital CEO added to Ivy Tech board

The CEO of King’s Daughters’ Health, Madison, has been appointed to the Southeast Regional Board of Trustees for Ivy Tech Community College.

Carol Dozier, Madison, joins the seven-member board that guides the College, including approving the college’s regional budget and serving as student and community advocates for Ivy Tech’s Madison, Lawrenceburg, and Batesville campuses.

Dozier, who has more than 30 years of healthcare experience, began her career as a registered nurse. She was named president and CEO of King’s Daughters’ Health in 2013 moving from Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, Wyoming.

At King’s Daughters’ Health, she has championed improved financial performance, constructed a new state-of-the-art cancer center, brought key physicians to the community, and achieved the designation of Top 100 Rural Hospitals in America.