House internship applications due

Applications to intern with the Indiana House Republicans during the 2018 legislative session are due Oct. 31, according to State Rep. Randy Lyness, R-West Harrison.

The House Republican Internship Program offers paid, spring-semester internships at the Indiana Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis. These are full-time positions, Monday through Friday, lasting from January through mid-March. College-level students participating in the internship program work one-on-one with state legislators.

College sophomores, juniors and seniors, graduate or law students, and recent graduates of all majors are eligible. Students can apply for internships in a variety of areas, focusing on legislative, communications, video production, policy, fiscal policy and technology. Get paid $750 every two weeks, and earn academic credit through their college or university.

Applications can be submitted at www.indianahouserepublicans.com/internship.