I-74 reconstruction continues, patching is now completed

Construction work continues along Interstate 74 in Decatur, Franklin and Ripley counties.

Indiana Department of Transportation’s contractor has completed pavement repairs within the construction limits of I-74’s $61 million project- between interchanges at New Point and Ind. 101.

Additional asphalt patching has also been completed beyond project limits- between the Ind. 101 exit and the Indiana-Ohio state line- in advance of winter weather.

On- and off-ramps at the New Point exit will remain closed westbound I-74 until Oct. 22.

Meanwhile, INDOT planned to shift eastbound I-74 traffic from the right lane to the left lane approaching the New Point exit- between mile markers 142.0 and 143.0 Oct. 14.

Full-depth reconstructions of mile-long left-lane sections have been completed. INDOT’s contractor, Milestone, will now remove the existing mile-long sections of right lane, stabilize the subgrade, install underdrains and rebuild roadway with 12 inches of new concrete pavement.

Starting Monday, Oct. 16, both eastbound I-74 on- and off-ramps at Ind. 101 will be closed for up to 15 days.