INBiz business portal wins Merit Award

Just one year after its inception, INBiz, Indiana’s one-stop business portal, has received international recognition.

The International Association of Commercial Administrations awarded Indiana the 2017 Merit Award for the development and success of INBiz, based on the portal’s creativity, innovation, and vision.

“INBiz has enjoyed fantastic growth throughout the past year, and we are thrilled to see this program receiving international acclaim” said Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson. “Because of the cooperation environment in state government, our labors are bearing fruit and we have much to celebrate.”

In April of 2016, the State of Indiana launched INBiz, the first phase of its business one-stop web portal.

Included in the first phase were services from the Secretary of State’s office that allowed Hoosiers to register their businesses, file key reports, and request key corporate documents, such as a Certificate of Existence.

Last August, the site expanded to allow business owners access to services from the Department of Revenue and Department of Workforce Development through INBiz.

Through these additions, users can handle many state reporting requirements. The portal will continue to add functionality to make it easier to do business with the state of Indiana.

Since the registration of the first user in April of 2016, more than 180,000 users have joined the portal.



Visit www.inbiz.in.gov today to learn more about how INBiz can serve your business needs.

INBiz utilizes state-of-the-art security features so businesses can feel safe about inputting business information into the system.

The INBiz call center is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., to answer questions.