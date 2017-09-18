INDOT looking for snow plow drivers

The Indiana Department of Transportation is about to hire snow plow truck drivers for 2017-18 winter operations.

Applications will be taken and applicants interviewed Tuesday, Sept.19, at a job fair scheduled from noon until 5 p .m. at INDOT Aurora Subdistrict offices located at 10995 Marsh Road at U.S. 50.

Job seekers should bring a valid Commercial Driver’s License, resume and high school diploma (or equivalent) and current medical examiner’s certificate. A drug test will be administered.

Successful applicants may choose full-time seasonal employment or on-call status. Full-timers will work 37.5 hours per week- plowing snow and working as a part of INDOT’s wintertime maintenance crew.

On-call drivers will work only during snow/ice events- patrolling and plowing state highways and interstates in the area.

Although seasonal employees do not receive state benefits, both full-time and on-call drivers are eligible for overtime pay.

A state employment profile can be created in advance at www.in.gov/spd, or INDOT personnel at the job fair can provide assistance.