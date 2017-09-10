INDOT makes call for rural project

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that rural cities, towns and counties may begin submitting project applications next week for an estimated $80 to 100 million in federal transportation funding.

Metropolitan Planning Organizations distribute federal highway funds to cities, towns and counties within the state’s larger urbanized areas while INDOT distributes funds outside MPO areas.

For this latest round of funding, rural communities would design, develop and purchase land for projects that would be bid during the next 4 to 5 years.

As part of the call for project applications, $5 million in federal funding will be made available for sidewalk improvements in rural communities.

More information about the call for rural projects is online at www.in.gov/indot/2390.htm