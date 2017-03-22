INDOT seeks future transportation input

The Indiana Department of Transportation is inviting its customers and the public to provide input on the selection of future construction projects during regional open houses.

Later this week, INDOT will publish for public review a draft of its four-year plan known as the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The document lists construction projects planned from July 2017 through June 2021 and the funds available for transportation modes including highways, transit, bicycles and pedestrians.

An open house will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at INDOT Seymour District, 185 Agrico Lane, Seymour.

INDOT also will be collecting public input on project selection through an online form. For more information call 1-317-232-6601 or email rclark@indot.in.gov.