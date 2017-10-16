Interested in establishing a wildlife or pollinator habitat?

Landowners interested in establishing wildlife and pollinator habitat may want to consider participating in DNR’s CORRIDORS initiative. Applications must be received by Dec. 15.

CORRIDORS is an acronym for Conservation on Rivers and Roadways Intended to Develop Opportunities for Resources and Species. Songbirds, gamebirds, cottontail rabbits, butterflies and bees are among the species that will benefit from the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife (DFW) program to improve wildlife and pollinator habitat.

CORRIDORS focuses on four priority areas in the state: Indiana State Wildlife Action Plan Conservation Opportunity Areas; rights-of-way on interstates and state and federal highways; 100-year floodplains of rivers; and areas next to a body of water.

Qualifying landowners are eligible for technical and financial assistance. To get started, contact your DNR landscape or district wildlife biologist. A map with contact information is at wildlife.IN.gov/2716.htm.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, a CORRIDORS partner, will provide technical and financial assistance to private landowners through its Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP).

Dec. 15 is the application deadline for landowners to be considered for EQIP funding for CORRIDORS projects in the next round of funding. Applications received after Dec. 15 will be considered in future application rounds.

If you aren’t a landowner but want to support the program, you can do so by spreading the word about the initiative and supporting DFW by purchasing licenses and a Gamebird Habitat Stamp.

For more information, visit wildlife.IN.gov/9405.htm.