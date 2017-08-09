Investigation underway after a child was shot near Milan

At approximately 9:40 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, Indiana State Police detectives were called to conduct an investigation after a four-year-old Milan boy was shot at a home located in the 1000 Block of South County Road 625 East in rural Ripley County.

The initial investigation by Detective Kip Main indicated that police were called to the home after family members took the small child to the hospital after he was shot inside the residence. Through further investigation, detectives learned that the child was able to locate a loaded firearm inside the residence. The child discharged the weapon, causing the boy to suffer a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Family members immediately rendered first aid and then took the child to the Dearborn County Hospital. He was then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati for further treatment. At this time, the child’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation is ongoing. At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the Ripley County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Main was assisted by Sgt. Tom Baxter, Indiana State Police.