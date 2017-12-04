Ivy Tech hosts express enrollment

Ivy Tech Community College will host a Statewide Express Enrollment Day Wednesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. which includes the Lawrenceburg Downtown Campus.

Students can complete FYIvy, get financial aid questions answered, learn about assessment, meet with an advisor, register for the upcoming semester, and find out about orientation.

Ivy Tech recommends students come with a government issued photo identification, 2015 tax information, and SAT/ACT/PSAT scores, high school transcripts or a college transcript.

For more information and to RSVP, visit ivytech.edu/EEStatewide.