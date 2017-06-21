Ivy Tech offers one-day event to help enrollment

Ivy Tech Community College is holding an enrollment event this weekend to help residents get started in pursuing their educational goals and advancing their careers.

Express Enrollment Day will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg, 50 Walnut St. Ivy Tech employees will help anyone interested in enrolling at the college.

The entire enrollment process can be completed in one place and in one day.

Residents are encouraged to RSVP at https://www.ivytech.edu/EEStatewide/index.html or by calling 1-812-537-4010.

Bring an unofficial high school or college transcript and SAT/ACT/PSAT scores to assist with assessment and course placement.

Residents who have completed college courses are encouraged to bring an official transcript to have credits evaluated.