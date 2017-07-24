Job fair nears 50 employers

Rep. Luke Messer, IN-06, invites local job seekers to attend the 6th Congressional District Job Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3, at Ivy Tech Community College in Lawrenceburg.

Local employers looking to hire will be at Ivy Tech’s Lawrenceburg campus from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. All members of the public are invited to attend. U.S. military veterans are encouraged to come early at 1 p.m.

“This year’s job fair should be another great event, with many area employers recruiting workers for high quality, good-paying jobs,” Messer said. “We invite anyone looking for a job or new career to join us, and see what the Lawrenceburg community has to offer.”

Nearly 50 local employers spanning several industries are registered to attend the job fair. Interested employers can register at www.messer.house.gov. Members of the public do not need to register in advance.