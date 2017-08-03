Kids found in house where meth sold

An eight-year-old and an infant were in an apartment in the 300 block of Short Street, Lawrenceburg, from which methamphetamine was being sold, according to Lawrenceburg police.

Meanwhile, Jason Fleming, 42, Lawrenceburg; Amie Etter, 27, Lawrenceburg; and Coty Barron, 28, Patriot, have been charged with felonies, according to a court affidavit.

Etter and Barron are charged with dealing meth, a Level 3 felony; possession of meth, Level 5; neglect of a dependent, Level 5; maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6; and possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.

Fleming is charged with attempt to commit possession of meth, Level 6 felony.

Lawrenceburg cops and state parole officers were conducting a home check at Etter’s apartment Sunday, Feb. 26, when they found two small bags allegedly containing methamphetamine.

A pretrial hearing for all three is scheduled for Monday, April 10, in Dearborn Circuit Court.