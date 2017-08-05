Kids must wear a helmet riding ORV starting July 1

Effective July 1, state law will require children under age 18 to wear an approved helmet when riding any off-road vehicle on public or private property in Indiana.

Under the new law, owners of ORVs who allow children younger than age 18 to ride their ORV on public or private property without wearing an approved helmet can be charged with a Class C infraction, which carries a maximum penalty of $500.

“Approved helmets” are those that meet U.S. Department of Transportation standards.



The new law does not affect the riders of snowmobiles, which do not fall under the legal definition of ORV per Indiana Code 14-8-2-185.



