Know stroke risk factors

The Indiana State Department of Health is encouraging Hoosiers to make sure friends, family and patients know the signs of a stroke and how to prevent one.

A stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks blood flow to the brain, causing brain tissue to become damaged or die. In 2016, more than 3,000 Hoosiers died from a stroke, making it the fifth-leading cause of death in Indiana.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds, but many strokes are preventable, said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, MD, FACOG.

“High blood pressure is the single most important and treatable risk factor for stroke, so it’s important that it be treated adequately,” Dr. Box said.

Because a stroke can damage parts of the brain quickly, health officials recommend using the FAST system to recognize the symptoms:

F – Face. Ask the person to smile. Does one side droop?

A – Arms. Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

S – Speech. Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence. Are the words slurred?

T – Time. If the person shows any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately.

Other sudden symptoms include confusion, trouble speaking or difficulty understanding speech; difficulty seeing in one or both eyes; trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or lack of coordination; and a severe headache. Call 911 right away if you or someone else has any of these symptoms.