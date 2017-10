Kraus prepares to run in primary

On Sept. 27, Dennis Kraus, established a Candidate Committee, for County Council District 4, for the Republican Primary.

He resides on Graf Road, Sunman.

Other county candidate or exploratory committees already established include:

*Connie Fromhold, Republican, Dearborn County Auditor

*Joyce Oles, Republican, Dearborn County Recorder

*Christine Craig, Democrat, Dearborn County Recorder

*Shane McHenry, Republican, Dearborn County Sheriff

*Brad Schwing , Republican, Dearborn County Sheriff

*Jeff Hughes, Republican, Dearborn County Commissioner, District 3.

*Liz Morris, Republican, County Council District 1

*Ryan Brandt, Republican, County Council District 3