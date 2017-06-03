L’burg attorney applies for state court vacancy

The Judicial Nominating Commission received 21 applications for the upcoming Indiana Supreme Court vacancy.

Justice Robert D. Rucker retires in the spring of 2017 after 26 years on the bench.

Applicants include attonrey Leanna K. Weissmann, Lawrenceburg.

According to the Indiana Constitution and state statute, the seven-member Commission must recruit and select candidates to fill the vacancy on the state’s highest court.

To be eligible for nomination as a justice of the Supreme Court, the Indiana Constitution requires that a person be domiciled in the state, a U.S. citizen, and admitted to practice as a lawyer for 10 years or served as a Circuit or Superior Court judge for at least five years.

The commission will review applications, consider applicants’ eligibility, legal education, writings, reputation in the practice of law, and other pertinent information to decide who to interview.

Initial interviews are March 20 to 22 with a second round of interviews April 17 to 19.

They are open to the public and will take place at the Indiana State House in room 319. When the March interview schedule is made public, applications and photographs will be available online.

Attachments, including writing samples and transcripts, will be available in the Supreme Court Law Library.

After interviews and deliberations in an executive session, the Commission will publicly vote to send the three most qualified names to Governor Eric Holcomb.

The Governor has 60 days to select Indiana’s next justice.