Lawrenceburg Road will be closed this weekend

As part of the U.S. 50 drainage and pavement upgrade project, Lawrenceburg Road will be closed at the intersection of U.S. 50 in Elizabethtown, beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25.

Traffic will be detoured using Kilby Road and Interstate 275.

Arrow boards and/or signs will be in place to alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and restrictions.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, check www.OHGO.com.