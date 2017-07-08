Learn to parent with challenges

Parenting with Challenges with Susan Elsworth will be presented from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Versailles Baptist Church, 228 S. Washington St., Versailles.

Lunch will be provided. register at ocof@onecommunityonefamily.org or call 1-877-967-6263.

The program is designed to explore:

Maternal Risk Factors - Challenges they bring to the parenting experience

Child Risk Factors - Challenges they bring to the parenting experience

Protective Factors - Factors that increase the parenting Success

The Brain - What does what and how damage to a area can impact parenting

Why Are They Doing That? - Explores the why behind behaviors

Interventions - Suggestions for dealing with those behaviors

Parenting from Your Strengths - Focusing on the positive strengths to increase success

Self Care - Increasing success and enriching the journey