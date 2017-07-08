Home

Learn to parent with challenges

Mon, 08/07/2017 - 16:56 Journalpress1
Parenting with Challenges with Susan Elsworth will be presented from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at  Versailles Baptist Church, 228 S. Washington St., Versailles.

Lunch will be provided. register at ocof@onecommunityonefamily.org or call 1-877-967-6263.

The program is designed to explore:
Maternal Risk Factors - Challenges they bring to the parenting experience                                                                                            
Child Risk Factors - Challenges they bring to the parenting experience                                                                                  
Protective Factors - Factors that increase the parenting Success              
The Brain - What does what and how damage to a area can impact parenting                                                                                  
Why Are They Doing That? - Explores the why behind behaviors                                                                          
Interventions - Suggestions for dealing with those behaviors
Parenting from Your Strengths - Focusing on the positive strengths to increase success                                                                     
Self Care - Increasing success and enriching the journey