Learn to parent with challenges
Parenting with Challenges with Susan Elsworth will be presented from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Versailles Baptist Church, 228 S. Washington St., Versailles.
Lunch will be provided. register at ocof@onecommunityonefamily.org or call 1-877-967-6263.
The program is designed to explore:
Maternal Risk Factors - Challenges they bring to the parenting experience
Child Risk Factors - Challenges they bring to the parenting experience
Protective Factors - Factors that increase the parenting Success
The Brain - What does what and how damage to a area can impact parenting
Why Are They Doing That? - Explores the why behind behaviors
Interventions - Suggestions for dealing with those behaviors
Parenting from Your Strengths - Focusing on the positive strengths to increase success
Self Care - Increasing success and enriching the journey