Lions Halloween parade, contest will be Oct. 24

The Aurora Lions Club’s Halloween Parade and Costume Contest will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The parade will form at the intersection of Mechanic and Second streets in Aurora, and proceed down Second Street to the Aurora Lions Club Building at Second and Main streets where marchers will participate in the costume contest.

All prizes and candy are provided by the Aurora Lions Club.

Costume categories include: best dressed South Dearborn band member; best homemade costume; prettiest; scariest; movie, TV or fictional character; and best of show, in which all first-place winners compete.