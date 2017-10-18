Livestock promotion and market development grants are available

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for livestock promotion and market development grants to foster growth within the Hoosier livestock industry.

The grants are open to non-profit organizations, commissions and associations with 501(c) status involving the following livestock species: cattle, swine, sheep, equine, goats, poultry, camelids, ostriches, cervidae, bison, aquaculture and rabbits.

Livestock market development grants provide funding for value-added feasibility studies, research projects, market development or other projects that encourage the growth of business and industry related to livestock production, processing and/or distribution.

Livestock promotion grants are available for educational programs, livestock shows/exhibitions and conventions.

Both grants will reimburse up to 50 percent of the amount spent to conduct or support the projects, programs and events outlined in each of the grants.

Go to www.in.gov/isda/2474.htm for more information or to apply.

All grant applications should be sent electronically to Ann McCambridge at AMcCambridge@isda.in.gov by Dec. 1, 2017. Award winners will be announced mid-February 2018.