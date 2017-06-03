Look no further for Girl Scout cookies

Girl Scout Cookie booths have started popping up at local businesses throughout Dearborn County.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program is about more than just cookies,” said Roni Luckenbill, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Western Ohio. “It teaches girls integral business skills and instills a lifelong sense of civic responsibility that creates leaders.”

Customers who purchase Girl Scout Cookies are not only getting a delicious treat- they’re making an important investment in their communities and powering thousands of fun and impactful experiences for girls.

Satisfy that cookie craving while you still can! They’re only available through March 26.

Visit gswo.org/findcookies to find a booth sale in your community, or download the Girl Scout Cookie Locator App for Apple and Android devices to search for booths nearest you.

Have food allergies, counting calories, or not a cookie eater? Consider donating boxes to Operation Cookie.

You’ll double your giving efforts by supporting Girl Scouts, who keep their earnings, and by sending a taste of home to military personnel serving overseas.

Purchase five boxes of cookies and receive a coupon to participate in a contest to win five free cases of Girl Scout Cookies.

Entries must be submitted online no later than 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2, and five winners will be announced on April 7.

Girls wishing to join Girl Scouts and participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program can visit gswo.org/join or call the regional Girl Scout Service Center at 1-888-350-5090.