Main street holds annual meeting

Lawrenceburg Main Street’s annual meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 19, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Lawrenceburg Event Center. The agenda includes social and networking; beverages and hors d’oeuvres; introductions; election of officers and directors; recognition of sponsors, volunteers and new businesses, 2016 review, and moving forward in 2017. The event includes a question and answer session, and door prizes including a framed Michael Blazer print of Lawrenceburg. For more information, visit thinklawrenceburg.com.