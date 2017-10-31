Map tells story of conservation

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture has launched an online story map, a one-stop shop for Indiana’s conservation efforts.

The new website organizes water quality and soil health in an interactive way. The story map is divided into each of Indiana’s 10 major river and lake basins and then by watershed.

In addition to geographical information, the website also showcases some of the voluntary conservation efforts taking place, as well as organizations and initiatives operating locally.

For more information, or to access the story map, http://www.in.gov/isda/2991.htm