Mardi Gras party benefits kids

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana will host its third annual Mardi Gras Ball, sponsored by CalComm Indiana, from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Lawrenceburg Event Center and Hotel.

Enjoy happy hour, dinner, silent and live auctions and live music from the Menus.

Tickets are $75 a person or $700 for a table of 10. There is limited seating. Price includes hors d’oevres, dinner and valet parking. Come in costume of cocktail attire.

For tickets call 1-812-432-3200 or visit cacsoutheast.org or facebook.com/cacmardigras.

All proceeds benefit the CAC of Southeastern Indiana.