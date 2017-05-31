Meeting covers U.S. 50 plans

A public meeting about Indiana Department of Transportation plans to upgrade U.S. 50 in Dearborn and Ripley counties is slated for Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at Dillsboro Town Hall.

INDOT plans to resurface U.S. 50, including 12 miles in Aurora.

INDOT welcomes the opportunity to meet with community members and solicit ideas, said Richie Clark, INDOT’s office of public involvement and communications.

Informational packets will be provided June 14. The information also will be posted to http://www.in.gov/indot/2706.htm.