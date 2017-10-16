Members wanted for state tax advisory council

The Indiana Department of Revenue invites Hoosiers statewide to be considered for appointment to the first-ever Commissioner’s Advisory Council to foster community collaboration.

“The council will serve a critical role in connecting the Department of Revenue to business leaders, tax experts and interested Hoosiers who care deeply about good government,” said DOR Commissioner Adam Krupp.

“Through this forum, appointed members of the Indiana community-at-large will help shape the future of tax administration in our state by providing input regarding agency operations, policies and possibly legislative proposals. Overall, it will improve transparency, accountability and further Governor Holcomb’s charge of delivering great government service at a great value to Hoosiers.”

The Commissioner’s Advisory Council will be comprised of tax professionals, attorneys, business stakeholders, advocates and scholars in order to provide valuable input on tax administration for the State of Indiana.

Applications are available at www.in.gov/dor/5739.htm. Individuals interested in participating can submit an application by mail or email, beginning now through Dec. 1, 2017.

Twelve members will be selected for two-year appointments and announced by Commissioner Krupp in December. The council will meet quarterly beginning in late January.

For more information, visit www.in.gov/dor/5739.htm.