Messer Family BBQ in Morristown, Ind.

“Luke Messer is a proven conservative leader who gets results for Hoosiers,” said Greg Pence, Finance Chair of the Messer campaign and brother of Vice President Mike Pence. “We can’t wait to launch his campaign for United States Senate surrounded by family, friends and supporters from all across this great state. See you on the 12th!”

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 10064 N 300 E, Morristown.

The BBQ will feature food, live music and family-friendly fun.

In addition to remarks by Congressman Messer and his wife Jennifer, there will be appearances by several Indiana elected officials and members of the Messer campaign, including Vice President Mike Pence’s brother and Messer campaign finance chair, Greg Pence.

Community members who would like to attend the Messer Family BBQ can RSVP at https://lukemesser.nationbuilder.com/messer_family_bbq