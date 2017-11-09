Messer supports forcing vote on Obamacare Repeal

U.S. Rep. Luke Messer signed a discharge petition that would force Congress to vote on a full Obamacare repeal bill.

The discharge petition would trigger a vote on H.R. 1436, which repeals Obamacare, including its burdensome taxes and mandates, by the end of 2018. It includes the same Obamacare repeal language that passed both the House and the Senate in 2015.

“We cannot walk away from this fight just because it’s tough. While the Senate fails to act on Obamacare, Hoosiers continue to be crushed by sky-high health costs, government-mandated penalties and endless taxes under this disastrous law,” Messer said. “Both the House and Senate passed this repeal bill before, and it is way past time to act on it now.”

To trigger a vote by the full House, discharge petition No. 115-3 must receive 218 signatures. The House of Representatives passed its plan to repeal and replace Obamacare back in May. The Senate has failed to pass similar legislation.

Messer has been an outspoken critic of failed action on Obamacare. He called the Senate’s failure to repeal Obamacare “unacceptable” and a “broken promise to the American people.”