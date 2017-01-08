Messer votes to fund border wall

U.S. Rep. Luke Messer, IN-06, voted today to pass the Make America Secure Appropriations Act, which provides for defense and military spending, including funding for President Trump’s border wall.

“The American people expect our Southern border to be secure, and we’re going to deliver,” Messer said. “It’s way past time to secure our border, enforce rule of law and finally address illegal immigration in this country.”

The Make America Secure Act includes $1.57 billion for physical barrier construction along the Southern border, including 32 miles of new border fencing and 28 miles of new levee wall in the Rio Grande Valley, 14 miles of secondary fencing in San Diego, California, and funding for program planning and management.

Messer was an early advocate of Trump’s border wall, urging Congress to provide funding for immediate construction back in January.

Messer is also working on other initiatives to crack down on illegal immigration, including a proposal he’s authored that President Trump included in his budget to eliminate tax credits for illegal immigrants.

The House of Representatives also recently passed legislation to combat sanctuary city policies that shield criminal immigrants from federal immigration enforcement, as well as legislation to strengthen penalties for deported felons who return to our shores.