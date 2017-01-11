Mobile app launched for WIC

The Indiana Women, Infants and Children program has a new mobile application to make it easier for clients to access the nutritious food and other benefits they need to be healthy.

The app is a convenient way for WIC clients to:

Find the nearest WIC clinic

Access WIC appointment information

View current and future food benefit balances

Receive notifications about expiring benefits and upcoming appointments

Get reminders about what to bring to the appointment

Scan UPC codes while shopping to see if the item is WIC-approved

Locate the nearest grocery store or pharmacy where benefits are accepted

The federally funded WIC program serves low-income pregnant women and new mothers, along with infants and children up to age 5 who are at health or nutritional risk.

The Indiana WIC program is housed within the Indiana State Department of Health and served an average of 145,000 Hoosiers each month in fiscal year 2017. The program provides nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, healthy foods and referrals to other services.

The new app is the most recent way the Indiana WIC program is using technology to make it easier for participants to access services. A year ago, Indiana WIC launched its Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card to allow participants to purchase nutritious food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, without cumbersome paper checks.

Anyone wishing to apply for WIC services should call 1-800-522-0874, email inwic@isdh.in.gov or visit the mobile website at http://indianawic.ub1.co/.