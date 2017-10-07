Museums offer military discount

The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites continue to honor America’s service men and women by participating in the Blue Star Museum program.

The program provides free admission to any active service military, including National Guard and Reserve, and up to five family members. The discount is valid between Memorial Day and Labor Day 2017 and is accepted at the Indiana State Museum and its 11 Historic Sites across the state.

“We are honored to be participating in the Blue Star Museum program and offer free admission to service members,” said Katelyn Coyne, gallery and public programs developer for the museum.

The Blue Star Museum program is a collaboration between the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums nationwide.

Free admission through the program has been available each summer since 2010.

For more on Blue Star Museums, visit http://www.arts.gov/national/blue-star-museums.