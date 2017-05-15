Nominate senior as Golden Hoosier

Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Aging, is accepting nominations for the 2017 Golden Hoosier Award. The award, annually honors Hoosier senior citizens for their lifetime of service and commitment to their communities.

To be eligible for the Golden Hoosier Award, the nominee must currently be an Indiana resident, age 65 or older, and been a volunteer in the community for the past three years. Electronic nomination forms are available at www.lg.IN.gov. Completed applications must be electronically submitted by Wednesday, May 24.

2017 Golden Hoosier Awards will be presented to the honorees June 23, at a ceremony in the Indiana Statehouse.