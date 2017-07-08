Osgood man killed is Ind. 48 accident

Willie Messer, Osgood, was killed in a crash on Ind. 48 in Dearborn County Thursday, Aug. 3.

Messer was traveling eastbound near Burns Road about noon when his vehicle crossed the centerline, and was struck by a westbound semitrailer tractor driven by Bishar Ismail, Worthington, Ohio. Messer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi jack-knifed, according to police.

Dearborn County deputies were assisted by Indiana State Police, Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, Manchester Fire and EMS, Sunman Fire Department, and the Dearborn County coroner.