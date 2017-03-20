Outstanding women honored by MainSource

MainSource Bank recently honored outstanding women in the Bank who have contributed significantly to the organization and are considered prominent future leaders.

Senior leaders of the company considered nominees based on specific attributes, such as those serving in ways to help advance others within the company, serving as a role model and mentor to colleagues and others, listening to and connecting with peers, portraying company values and engagement in the company’s mission, among many others, to choose the nominees.

The outstanding women who were honored include: Amanda Godsey, Aimee Green, Sheena Pohlar, Renee Nicholson, Ally Sullivan, Heather Hiteman-Smith, Stephanie Withered, Brooke Schafer, Sharon Thomas, Deena Aviles, Nancy Rice and Samantha Rehorst. These women are very smart, hard-working, conscientious and define professionalism. Jennifer Bullard, SVP Director of Human Resources noted, “We have a very strong commitment to recognizing outstanding leaders within MainSource and our communities. We’re truly honored to have such great, dedicated team members.”

MainSource has been fortunate to work with excellent women throughout the banking industry. They honor and support great women leaders. Please join in congratulating these outstanding women.

For more information on MainSource Bank, visit www.mainsourcebank.com.