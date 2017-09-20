Paid internships are available for state senate

The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid, spring-semester internships during the 2018 legislative session to college students, recent graduates, as well as graduate students and law school students, said State Sen. Chip Perfect, R-Lawrenceburg.

Internships with the Indiana Senate Republican Caucus relate to various fields of study including legislative, legal, policy, communications, multimedia and information technology. Benefits include a $750 bi-weekly stipend, scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking.

Qualified candidates must be at least a college sophomore. Positions are open to Indiana residents and non-residents who attend a college or university located within the state.

Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in March 2018.

Senate interns are exposed to many employment opportunities through a series of panels and events. In addition, over 80 percent of full-time senate staff are former interns.

More information and applications for internships with the Indiana Senate Republican Caucus can be found online at www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/intern-program.