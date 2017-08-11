Panel approves new graduation requirements

The Graduation Pathways Panel, a subcommittee of the Indiana State Board of Education, approved recommendations for new graduation pathway requirements to be implemented for the 2019-2020 school year.

The collaborators included students, parents and advocates, teachers and counselors, school leadership and technical specialists as well as business and higher education.

Highlights from the recommendations include instead of a one-size-fits-all test, students can choose a path that fits their postsecondary goals

The complete list of final recommendations can be found at http://in.gov/sboe/files/Grad%20Pathways%20-%20Draft%20Pathway%20Recomme...